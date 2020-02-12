Virtual, socially distant holiday light events in the DC area

From the Smithsonian Zoo to the White House, and even more localized events, there is a little something for everyone to enjoy safely.

WASHINGTON — 'Tis the season for Christmas and holiday lights, and WUSA9 has you covered for virtual and socially distanced displays that are happening in the Washington-metro region.

From the Smithsonian Zoo to the White House, and even more localized events, there is a little something for everyone to enjoy safely.

Here's what you need to know so you can take advantage of the displays and get in the holiday spirit:

Smithsonian Mobile ZooLights: Washington, D.C.

The National Zoo is taking their holiday light display all through the city, giving you the perfect excuse to get out of decorating this year.

Usually, around this time of year, people are getting excited to go to the zoo to see the annual holiday light display known as ZooLights. This year in light of the pandemic, ZooLights is coming to you.

The Smithsonian announced that ZooLights will tour the city in the form of a 24-foot ZooLights Express truck.

A D.C. holiday tradition is moving through the entire city. Folks can see ZooLights from their homes, and animals don't have to stare at all those lights in there thinking this was what was foretold in Revelations. Everyone wins!

Learn more here.

Bull Run Festival of Lights: Centerville, Virginia

Welcome to the Bull Run Festival of Lights, a 2.5 mile drive through of festive light displays. The show is open nightly from Nov. 6, 2020, through Jan. 10, 2021.

Festival of Lights Hours

Monday-Thursday nights: 5:30 p.m - 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holiday nights: 5:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Holiday nights include Nov. 26, Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Learn more and purchase tickets on Eventbrite here.

Winter Glow at Mount Vernon: Mount Vernon, Virginia

George Washington's estate will look magnificent when it is a glow with sport blue and lavender lights for the Winter Glow at Mount Vernon.

Dates: Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 26-28

To purchase a ticket to the event, click here. There are also strict COVID-19 protocols that you can also research on the site.

Winter Light Festival: Gaithersburg, Maryland

More than 500 illuminated displays and beautiful strung tree decorations light up the night throughout Seneca Creek State Park. It's a drive-thru spectacle that will have your family feeling the holiday spirit.

Friday, Nov. 27 – Thursday, Dec. 21

Hours: Weekdays/Mon-Thurs: 6-9 p.m.

Weekend/Fri.-Sun: 6-9 p.m.

To buy tickets to the light show, click here.

National Menorah Lighting: Washington, D.C.

Every Chanukah, the National Menorah is lit in a ceremony on the Ellipse.

Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. is when the lighting will take place.

To buy tickets to the event with limited seating, click here.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: Washington, D.C.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will happen on Dec. 3.

The show will be available to stream on-demand throughout the holiday season.

To learn more about the National Christmas Tree Lighting, click here.

The Chanukah Drive-thru Express: Rockville, Maryland

Rain or shine the show will go on! Chabad Centers of Montgomery County in collaboration with the D.C. Party Box will hold an express drive-thru of lights.

The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec.13. At the Willco Building, 6011 Executive Boulevard in North Bethesda.

The Virtual Enchanted Forest: Northern Virginia

The Junior League of Northern Virginia will offer a variety of virtual activities that will help families get in the holiday spirit, including cooking classes, storytime with Santa and much more.