Hook Hall to offer vaccinations for those in hospitality and service industries Monday

WASHINGTON — Free vaccinations for hospitality workers will be given out at D.C. event venue/bar Hook Hall, which has been working to help those in the service industry that were impacted financially and emotionally by the COVID-19 pandemic.

DC officials announced this past week that Hook Hall — which is located at 3400 Georgia Avenue, Northwest, D.C., 20010 — will have vaccinations for hospitality workers on Monday, May 3.

The move is part of a push by Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. officials to get those in the District vaccinated.

Hook Hall last spring started Hook Hall Helps, which is a relief center located inside Hook Hall for hospitality workers that helps provide care kits and hot meals to current and formerly employed members of the hospitality industry. The food is prepared by local restaurants, which is compensated, to also give back and support local business. Meals and kits are handed out every Monday