'Luckiest Man In DC' | SUV goes through apartment room while resident was sitting inside

WASHINGTON — A Washington man walked away with minor injuries Wednesday evening after an SUV plowed through the wall of his Southeast apartment and into a room he was sitting inside, said DC Fire and EMS.

"DCs Bravest believe the luckiest person in DC this evening is the gentleman sitting in this room when an SUV plowed thru the wall. Amazingly, he did not suffer major injuries," said DC Fire and EMS in its Tweet.

The SUV hit the bottom of an apartment complex in the 1200 block Alabama Avenue Southeast, DC around dinner time on Wednesday.

The man that was sitting in his apartment when the SUV crashed into it was taken to the hospital with non-life threatning injuries, said DC Fire and EMS.

DC Fire and EMS said the SUV's driver didn't want to be taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

It is not known what charges may or may not have been filed against the driver of the SUV.

Drivers crash their cars into buildings an astonishing 60 times per day on average, according to data from StreetBlog.

The data also shows that around 500 people a year die from vehicles that crash into buildings.