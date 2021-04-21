Juvenile seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle, DC Fire and EMS says

The juvenile was transported to a hospital in the area for his injuries, according to D.C. Police.

WASHINGTON — A juvenile was seriously injured by a vehicle when they were stuck around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of 7th Street and F Street, Northeast, according to D.C. Fire and EMS in a statement to WUSA9.

The juvenile was transported to a hospital in the area for his injuries, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Major crash investigators were not called to the scene.

No further information has been given out by law enforcement.