DC taxis add $1 surcharge to offset high fuel costs

WASHINGTON — The announcement comes just after rideshare service Uber also shared their new surcharge plan. Lyft’s surcharge details are also in the works.

It will now cost a dollar more to take a DC taxi on any ride, according to the DC Department of For Hire Vehicles (DFHV) who implemented the change, which begins Wednesday.

The department said that the surcharge is meant to help offset the effects of the U.S. ban on Russian oil and subsequent high prices at the pump.

On Sunday, AAA reported the national average for a gallon of regular gas at $4.33. The figure is 84 cents higher than where it was just one month ago.

DFHV announced that the surcharge will stay in place for two months, with the possibility of it being rescinded sooner.

Customers can expect to see the extra dollar added on to the base fare when hailing a taxi on the street or through an app.

The department added that, currently, there are no changes in prices for DFHV sponsored transportation programs.

The announcement comes just after rideshare service Uber said it's adding a temporary fuel surcharge on trips and deliveries in the U.S. and Canada amid record-high gas prices.

Uber said the fuel surcharge will be either $0.45 or $0.55 on each trip and either $0.35 or $0.45 on each Uber Eats order. The entire surcharge will go to drivers, who are responsible for paying out-of-pocket for the gas they use.

The temporary surcharges will begin on March 16 and last "at least" two months. The cost of the surcharge will vary depending on the average trip distance and the increase in gas prices in each state.

Lyft also plans to add a temporary fuel surcharge to help drivers deal with rising gas prices, the company confirmed Monday. However, the company didn't say how much more riders will pay per trip or when the surcharge will begin.

Food delivery service DoorDash is taking a slightly different route to offset costs by helping out as a company instead of making customers bear the brunt of rising prices.