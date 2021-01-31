DC's Bowser declares 'Snow Emergency' for the District ahead of winter storm

DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a Snow Emergency for the District

WASHINGTON — D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a Snow Emergency for the District on Sunday that begins at 9 a.m.

"Please move your cars from snow emergency routes/lanes and prepare," said Bowser's tweet.

The Snow Team will deploy 147 heavy plows (six- and 10-wheel dump trucks) to apply salt to highways, streets, bridges, ramps, and other elevated structures, and 81 light plows (pickup trucks) that clear snow from smaller streets, according to the District's news release on the snow plan.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service added D.C. along with most of Maryland and Virginia, where 4 to 8 inches snow will be possible. Ice accumulation of under a .25" ice is possible late Sunday night, too.

