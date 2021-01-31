DC's Bowser declares 'Snow Emergency' for the District ahead of winter storm

WASHINGTON — D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a Snow Emergency for the District on Sunday that begins at 9 a.m.
"Please move your cars from snow emergency routes/lanes and prepare," said Bowser's tweet.
The Snow Team will deploy 147 heavy plows (six- and 10-wheel dump trucks) to apply salt to highways, streets, bridges, ramps, and other elevated structures, and 81 light plows (pickup trucks) that clear snow from smaller streets, according to the District's news release on the snow plan.
On Saturday, the National Weather Service added D.C. along with most of Maryland and Virginia, where 4 to 8 inches snow will be possible. Ice accumulation of under a .25" ice is possible late Sunday night, too.
Key Takeaways:
- A winter storm will impact us Sunday through Monday
- That storm will produce significant snowfall in the DMV, but not a pure snow for all
- D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a Snow Emergency for the District.
- The storm will give us two rounds of wintry precipitation. We now are predicting a pure snow Sunday for the entire DMV until late in the afternoon or evening.
- Below in the story, you will see the latest maps and models that forecast at least 3'' to 5'' by Sunday evening, with an additional 1"-6" through Monday.
- Great sledding across the DMV Sunday afternoon.
- The snow amounts could go lower or higher depending on where the rain/snow line settles