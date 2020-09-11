x
Triple shooting investigation in Northwest DC, no suspect known at this time

The shooting happened in the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.
Credit: internal

WASHINGTON — A shooting in Northwest DC on Georgia Avenue left three people injured on Sunday.

According to DC Police, the shooting within the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue happened around 9 p.m.

The reason for the shooting, suspect information and extent of the injuries to the three victims, is not known at this time. 

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our station and newsroom. 

