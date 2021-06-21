x
DC Police: Triple shooting in Northeast leaves three men injured

The shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WASHINGTON — Three men are conscious and breathing after a shooting in Northeast DC left them injured early Monday evening, according to D.C. Police in a statement on Twitter. 

The shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast, and is still under investigation by D.C. Police, according to the department.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

