DC Police: Triple shooting in Northeast leaves three men injured

WASHINGTON — Three men are conscious and breathing after a shooting in Northeast DC left them injured early Monday evening, according to D.C. Police in a statement on Twitter.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast, and is still under investigation by D.C. Police, according to the department.

