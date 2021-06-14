Southeast double shooting leaves juvenile and man injured, DC Police says

The double shooting happened in the 2500 blk of Elvans Road, Southeast.

WASHINGTON — A juvenile and a man were injured in a double shooting that happened in Southeast D.C. Monday evening around 9 p.m, according to D.C. Police.

Both victims are conscious and breathing, according to D.C. police. No further update on the two's conditions has been relayed to WUSA9.

