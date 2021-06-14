Southeast double shooting leaves juvenile and man injured, DC Police says

WASHINGTON — A juvenile and a man were injured in a double shooting that happened in Southeast D.C. Monday evening around 9 p.m, according to D.C. Police.
The double shooting happened in the 2500 blk of Elvans Road, Southeast.
Both victims are conscious and breathing, according to D.C. police. No further update on the two's conditions has been relayed to WUSA9.
WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.
RELATED: Three arrests made after stabbing of a transgender woman at Northeast laundromat, police say
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.