x
DC

Southeast double shooting leaves juvenile and man injured, DC Police says

WASHINGTON — A juvenile and a man were injured in a double shooting that happened in Southeast D.C. Monday evening around 9 p.m, according to D.C. Police.

The double shooting happened in the 2500 blk of Elvans Road, Southeast.

Both victims are conscious and breathing, according to D.C. police. No further update on the two's conditions has been relayed to WUSA9. 

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

