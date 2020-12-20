x
Juvenile shot in Northeast DC, police say

The shooting happened around 1:11 p.m. and the juvenile is conscious and breathing, said DC Police.
WASHINGTON — A  juvenile was shot in Northeast D.C. Saturday afternoon in the  700 block of Franklin Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police) in a statement to WUSA9

The shooting happened around 1:11 p.m. and the juvenile is conscious and breathing, said DC Police. 

The age of the juvenile is not known and what led to the shooting is still being investigated by DC Police. 

Over the month of December, there have been multiple high profile shootings that have involved young DC residents and juveniles.

15-month-old Carmelo Duncan was killed in a Southeast DC traffic shooting near the Prince George's County border on December 2 while in the car with his brother and father who were not harmed. 

On December 14, a 9-year-old girl was shot when outside walking with her family in Southeast's Anacostia neighborhood. 

In Northeast DC on December 10, a 12-year-old was shot in the face, according to DC Police.

