Washington, DC has most tech-savvy seniors in the US, study claims

The study found that Washington, D.C. has the most tech-savvy seniors followed by California and Utah.

WASHINGTON — D.C.-area seniors are the most tech-savvy seniors in the nation, according to a new study.

Seniorly released a study Wednesday on the "States with the Most Tech-Savvy Seniors." The study claims that the District has the most technologically advanced seniors in America.

As a whole, officials say older Americans are generally less technologically savvy than younger Americans, but the survey claims that the U.S. is seeing an unprecedented surge in tech adoption among seniors.

According to national data, seniors are more likely to use social media, stream movies and TV shows, take online classes, and even work remotely, than compared to just four years ago.

Officials say some of this tech adoption among seniors includes wearable devices to monitor vital signals, smart home technology, and computer literacy for online banking, shopping, video calls, among other things. But even with these advances, seniors in certain states are further ahead than others.

Meanwhile, West Virginia came in last, with Mississippi and North Dakota rounding out the bottom three states.

In the District, officials say 36% of workers ages 60 and up work from home, local consumers spent an average of $703 on tech for every older person and just 9.1% of adults 65 and older don't have a computer at home.

California, Utah, Arizona and Washington round out the top five tech-savviest states.

Click here to review the full study online.