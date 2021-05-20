'It almost feels like the night before New Year’s Eve' | DC businesses set for lifting of restrictions on Friday

On Friday, many D.C. businesses will see capacity and social distancing guidelines lifted after months of facing challenges from the pandemic.

WASHINGTON — All capacity and social distancing restrictions will be lifted across the district on Friday for places like restaurants, retail stores, churches, and gyms.

The change comes over a year after many of the businesses were forced to shut down due to the pandemic.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the change earlier this month and credited the district's declining COVID-19 numbers for the switch.

Not every business will see all restrictions lifted as bars and nightclubs will need to operate at 50% capacity. However, by June 11th, the restrictions will be lifted for them as well as for large sports and entertainment venues.

On Friday, the following places of business and gathering spots will see their capacity restrictions lifted:

Restaurants

Churches

Non-essential retail stores

Libraries, galleries, and museums

Recreation centers

Gyms

Schools

Office space

Weddings and special events

Child care

On Thursday, businesses like the 1789 Restaurant in Georgetown continued to prepare for the return of more customers this weekend.

"It almost feels like the night before New Year’s Eve. We haven’t had a lot of days to really look forward to," said Clyde's Restaurant Group Area Director of Operations David Moran. "We’ve done a lot of planning in the last 10 days to get this place ready. We've had the repair teams in here servicing the coolers to make sure everything works, cleaning everything, really cleaning it because things haven't been touched in over a year."

Moran told WUSA 9 that the recent announcements of rollbacks led to an increase in business almost every day at the restaurant. However, like many other restaurants, 1789 has experienced challenges filling open positions.

According to Moran, Clyde's Restaurant Group currently has around 1,200 workers for all of its eateries when it normally has around 2,000. Despite the staffing shortage, he believed 1789 would be ready to welcome back crowds.

"We’re really trying to lean on our current staff to bring people in that you know," Moran said. "Everyone wants to work with people you like to work with. The best recommendation we can get is from the team we have.”

Moving forward, Moran believed the staffing shortage may take time to improve and the return to a full team may take months. However, ahead of the big day on Friday, he said all the reopenings brought another sign of recovery from the pandemic.