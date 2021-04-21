From restaurant dining rooms to BLM Plaza: DC's community shared an emotional Chauvin trial verdict

Emotions were heard and seen as people gathered Tuesday afternoon across the District amid the Chauvin trial verdict.

WASHINGTON — Just like the death of George Floyd brought strong feelings across Washington D.C., so did the guilty on all counts jury verdict in the Dereck Chauvin trial taking place in Minneapolis.

From rooms of people at restaurants watching TVs to people on smartphones hearing the verdict from Black Lives Matter Plaza --- emotions were heard and seen as people gathered Tuesday afternoon.

Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes, was found guilty of the two murder charges and one manslaughter charge he faced. Instant reaction was seen in D.C. as the verdict was announced.

Tears shed, praying, dancing, hugs and a magnitude of raw emotions were seen during WUSA9's coverage.

People consoled each other amid everything, which represented a stark contrast to 250 National Guard troops and hundreds of police officers prepared for potential protests in the District.

"Tomorrow the work begins again because in my mind, Black people — while we celebrate this moment — we think about the Black families who never made it to this moment,” said Rev. Windy Hamilton of Metropolitan Community Church.

Hamilton was one of many pastors gathered at St. John's Episcopal Church near Black Lives Matter Plaza. They gathered to help the community that was set to react to the trial verdict.

Like Hamilton, many WUSA9 spoke with around Black Lives Matter Plaza felt that the Chauvin verdict was just a small righteous moment that still leaves George Floyd dead, and much more to be done.

"It’s tough ... You know, victory would have been better if George Floyd were still alive,” said Jay Brown as tears streamed down his face. He was one of many gathered in Downtown D.C.

Dozens watched the trial verdict on a TV elevated from the corner of a dining room inside Busboys and Poets. The immediate reaction from both patrons and employees was seen.

"I am elated. Elated. Finally. Just finally. It’s a lot. It's a lot.," said patron Xavier St. Marten on Northwest D.C. "We've been through this so many times before. And I'm saying, 'WE' ... We all have. And to finally ... That is everything. It's everything. It's everything."

Capitol Hill was not exempt from reaction either.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus delivered a statement outside the U.S. Capitol after Chauvin was found guilty on all charges.

"We come today as a group, 56 strong, our message today is this verdict we certainly agree with — guilty on all charges. But we want our message to be very clear that this is just the first step. We know clearly that justice has been delayed," said Joyce Beatty (D-OH).