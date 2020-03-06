The Kennedy Center will dem its lights for nine nights to honor George Floyd

The move marks the final nine minutes of his life, as police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on the neck of Floyd's, ultimately leading to his death.

WASHINGTON — Beginning Tuesday, the lights that normally illuminate the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will be dimmed for nine nights in honor of George Floyd.

The move marks the final nine minutes of Floyd's life, as police officer Derek Chauvin's knee was on his neck, ultimately leading to his death.

"Justice for George Floyd" protests were sparked after a Memorial Day viral video surfaced showing George Floyd’s killing by the Minneapolis police officer.

The video showed Floyd being pinned to the ground by his neck and he is repeatedly heard in the video saying he can't breath and asking for Chauvin to get off his neck.

Beginning Tuesday, June 2, the lights that normally illuminate the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will be dimmed for nine nights in honor of George Floyd, marking the final nine minutes of his life. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/8OuIW90Z8x — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) June 2, 2020

The Minneapolis mayor last Tuesday fired all four officers involved in the incident. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. But the other three officers who were involved in the incident have not yet been arrested or charged, with prosecutors in Minnesota on Friday saying that charges are likely forthcoming.