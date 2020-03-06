The Kennedy Center will dem its lights for nine nights to honor George Floyd

WASHINGTON — Beginning Tuesday, the lights that normally illuminate the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will be dimmed for nine nights in honor of George Floyd.
The move marks the final nine minutes of Floyd's life, as police officer Derek Chauvin's knee was on his neck, ultimately leading to his death.
"Justice for George Floyd" protests were sparked after a Memorial Day viral video surfaced showing George Floyd’s killing by the Minneapolis police officer.
The video showed Floyd being pinned to the ground by his neck and he is repeatedly heard in the video saying he can't breath and asking for Chauvin to get off his neck.
The Minneapolis mayor last Tuesday fired all four officers involved in the incident. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. But the other three officers who were involved in the incident have not yet been arrested or charged, with prosecutors in Minnesota on Friday saying that charges are likely forthcoming.
D.C. has seen four to five days of protests. Most of these protests have been peaceful in the daytime, but have turned into chaos in the evenings, with looting and destruction taking place.
RELATED: Half of the people arrested during DC's protests this weekend were charged with felony rioting. Here's what that means
RELATED: Redskins #BlackOutTuesday Tweet goes viral as social media confronts team for its controversial name