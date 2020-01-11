DC protesters march to Mayor Bowser's home over rent payments during the pandemic

“We are human beings. We need food, we need medicine, we need housing."

WASHINGTON — Protesters showed up at the home of DC Mayor Muriel Bowser on Saturday to call on her to cancel all rent for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some wore costumes and chanted "No job, no rent" when in front of the mayor's home on Orchid Sreet in Northwest.

Around 200 protesters marched from Fort Stevens Recreation Center to Shepherd Park, where they merged with another group of tenants. Both groups then marched together to Mayor Bowser’s house, where they were met with police presence, according to the organization Stomp Out Slumlords.

Police officers were outside of Bowser's home when protesters arrived.

Members of the organization left a petition for the Mayor outside the gate of her home, which they documented in a Twitter video.

Selene Lara said in both Spanish and English at the protest, “We are human beings. We need food, we need medicine, we need housing. We’re here to ask you to cancel the rent. We pay taxes, and we deserve the help.”