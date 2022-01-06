DC police cadet fired after allegedly aiding armed robbery

A 19-year-old was arrested after police say he admitted to being the getaway driver and told them that his friend pulled out a gun on a man with Jordan 12 sneakers.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCKVILLE, Md. — DC Police and Montgomery County Police are collaborating to investigate after an MPD cadet was arrested for helping to steal shoes.

19-year-old Christian Santos was arrested after police say he admitted to being the getaway driver and told them that his friend pulled out a gun during a Facebook Marketplace sale turned armed robbery in Montgomery County.

According to court documents, the victim of the crime said that he posted his Jordan 12 shoes for sale on the marketplace platform and an individual expressed interest in buying the shoes for $245 on March 25, 2022.

Later that evening, the victim told police that they met outside of his apartment building on Montrose Road in Rockville. Around 10:15 p.m., shortly after meeting the man, the thought-to-be buyer allegedly took out a handgun and pointed it at the victim, who gave up the Jordans “in fear for his life,” court documents say.

The suspect then took the shoes and ran off to a nearby parking lot off Montrose Road.

After being interviewed by police, they say Santos admitted to his getaway driver role. He then named 18-year-old Christian Feliz-Mendez as the suspect who robbed the victim at the scene.

Santos has been charged with armed robbery, theft of $100 to under $1,500, handgun on person, and firearm use/felony-violent crime.