Protesters show up at DC councilmember's home. He recently proposed $15M cut to District police budget

It is not known why protesters showed up at his home, but they allegedly yelled for Charles Allen to come outside and banged on pots and pans to get his attention.

WASHINGTON — Protesters were outside DC councilmember Charles Allen's home Wednesday evening, and comes after he recently proposed legislation for a $15 million cut to the DC Police budget.

It is not known if the protesters were there about the proposed budget cut, but they did chant "wake up" and "come outside," and banged on pots and pans for over half an hour, according to social media posts from DC resident Adam Woodard.

In his posts, Woodard said that neighbors in the area complained to officers who showed up and asked them to do something about the protesters.

With the proposed legislation from Allen, there would also be more say from DC Council about how long a DC Police Chief can serve.

Council and DC Police Chief Peter Newsham have been at odds on legislation that has been proposed.

While Council wants to move swiftly with reform, Chief Newsham and the DC Police Union want there to be measures taken to review changes made, before they are placed into law — such as employ a review board.

A large portion of the money in the proposed legislation would be refunded to public safety efforts that are outside of DC's law enforcement.