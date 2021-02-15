x
Police: 2 women, one girl arrested after stabbing on Metro shuttle bus

WASHINGTON — Two women and a girl were arrested after a fight and stabbing on a shuttle bus that involved five people, according to WMATA officials. 

There were two women that were hurt in the fight. One was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening knife wound and the other was treated at the scene for a laceration.

In all, police said there were four women and a girl who were involved in the shuttle bus fight. 

The two women and girl were arrested for first-degree assault, and there are no additional suspects.

The age of the girl is not known at this time. She could be a teen. 

WUSA9 will update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

