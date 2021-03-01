US Park Police looking for armed robbery suspect after vehicle crash in downtown DC, officials say

A police pursuit in downtown Washington was part of a nasty crash scene near the 3rd Street Tunnel.

WASHINGTON — A police pursuit Saturday night in downtown Washington involved a crash scene near the 3rd Street Tunnel, according to reporting from WUSA9's Mike Valerio and information from US Park Police.

The crash that involved two cars happened around 7:30 p.m. near the 3rd Street Tunnel and Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest DC.

"United States Park Police officers are currently canvassing the area for the suspect with the assistance of MPD," said Park Police in a statement.

WUSA9 video shows an SUV that had crashed into a building and another vehicle that was wrecked in the middle of the street.

US Park Police is still looking for the driver of one of the two crashed vehicles, who reportedly took off on foot after the crash.

US Park Police has confirmed that its officers were following a driver of one of the cars that crashed because that person is a potential suspect in an armed robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation by law enforcement in Washington.

