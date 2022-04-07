DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announces positive test for COVID-19

The mayor tested positive after experiencing allergy-type symptoms, she said and urges anyone unsure of what's causing their symptoms to go get tested.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced that she's tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor posted the news in a tweet on Thursday morning, saying that she had been experiencing allergy-type symptoms in the days leading up to her at-home PCR test. She said she is praying that other members of her household remain testing negative.

Bowser added that her symptoms are staying mild for now and that she is grateful for the opportunity to work from home in order to isolate herself.

In February 2021, her only sister, Mercia Bowser, died of complications related to COVID-19, the mayor said in a statement at the time. She was 64 at the time of her death.

She reminded the public that the best way to know if it’s COVID or seasonal allergies is to get tested.

"The best way to avoid serious illness is to get vaccinated and boosted," she posted, along with a link featuring resources of where to do so in the District.

The mayor regularly tweets the daily COVID center locations and hours, and she emphasizes that residents have access to free KN95 masks, vaccinations, boosters, take-home rapid antigen tests as well as a new self-administered PCR test — all available at the centers.

Bowser announced in late March that residents over the age of 50 can now get a second COVID booster dose if their first was on or before Nov. 30.

After the FDA approval of the second booster, the CDC recommended the extra shot as an option but stopped short of urging that those eligible rush out and get it right away.

The FDA said regulators set the age at 50 because that's when chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes become more common, increasing the risks from COVID-19.

However, some independent experts disagree about the need for another booster in healthy individuals, due to limited evidence of the benefit or how long it might last.