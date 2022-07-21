Cooling Down: Mayor Bowser extends some outdoor pool hours to help residents beat the heat

Select pools will have extended hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the weekend heat emergency.

WASHINGTON — It is getting hot in D.C. and with temperatures expected to climb up to almost 100 degrees by Sunday and residents are looking for ways to stay cool. Outdoor pools could be the answer.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday the extension of outdoor pool hours in anticipation of the high temperatures expected throughout the weekend.

Starting Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24, select outdoor pools will have their hours extended to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A heat emergency has been activated for the District and will be in effect through Monday, July 25, according to a news release.

Outdoor pool hours are extended at the following locations:

Ward 1 Banneker Pool, 2500 Georgia Avenue, NW

Ward 2 Volta Park Pool, 1555 34th Street, NW

Ward 3 Hearst Pool, 3701 37th Street, NW

Ward 4 Upshur Pool, 4300 Arkansas Avenue, NW

Ward 5 Langdon Park Pool, 2860 Mills Avenue, NE Harry Thomas Sr. Pool, 1743 Lincoln Road, NE

Ward 6 Randall Pool, 25 I Street, SW

Ward 7 Ridge Road Pool, 830 Ridge Road, SE Rosedale Pool, 1701 Gales Street, NE

Ward 8 Fort Stanton Pool, 1800 Erie Street, SE Oxon Run Pool, 501 Mississippi Avenue, SE



All other outdoor pools will operate on their normal schedule.

DC Department of Parks and Recreation will host Late Night Drip, an evening pool party and carnival-style family event Friday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The under the stars event will take place at Woody Ward Recreation Center, located at 5100 Southern Avenue Southeast.

Outdoor pools not for you? Indoor pools are also an option. DC has nine available pools to help keep residents cool.