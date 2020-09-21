Tents popping up, in popular demand as DMV restaurants prepare for colder months during COVID-19 pandemic

"It's very busy but we do have tents available," said Matthew Longshore, whose family owns A Grand Event Party Rentals in Rockville, Md.

"It's very busy but we do have tents available," said Matthew Longshore, whose family owns A Grand Event Party Rentals in Rockville, Maryland.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced that beginning Monday city restaurants can apply for $6,000 grants from the city's Office of Nightlife and Culture to help them winterize the outdoor spaces they’re using right now.

Some restaurant customers wonder if enclosing tent spaces to hold in heat might defeat the purpose of open-air dining.

"If you put up plastic walls, you might as well be inside,” said Elaine Steppa who was seated under a tent in the parking lot outside a Rockville restaurant.

#RAMMYS20: We just announced an investment of $4 million to help small businesses winterize outdoor dining areas and maintain outdoor dining operations in the District through the Streatery Winter Ready Grant Program.



Learn more: https://t.co/rcMblZao1m pic.twitter.com/gR7R4BzhtL — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 20, 2020

According to Kathy Hollinger, the CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, tents provide much more airflow than indoor spaces.

Hollinger is applauding the Bowser administration for helping restaurants adapt to the next challenge of the COVID19 crisis.

Many Maryland jurisdictions will begin allowing indoor dining at 75% capacity after Gov. Larry Hogan loosened restrictions.