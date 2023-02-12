DC man dies following car crash

Officials say that 49-year-old Eric Lyons died following a car crash in the 5300 block of Georgia Ave.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead following a car crash in D.C. early Saturday morning.

Officials say that 49-year-old Eric Lyons died following a car crash in the 5300 block of Georgia Ave. Police say that a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Lexus collided with a 2017 Subaru while the Lexus was traveling northbound on Georgia Avenue toward Ingraham Street in Northwest, D.C. as the Subaru was traveling eastbound on Ingraham Street around 2:39 a.m.

Officials add that at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Ingraham Street, the Lexus ran a red light and the Subaru hit the Lexus. As a result, the Lexus mounted the east curb and struck a tree, officials say.

The driver of the Lexus remained on the scene after showing no signs consistent with life and was later transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The driver and passenger of the Subaru were treated on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.