New Forbes study reveals Washington, DC is home to some of the best drivers in the nation

WASHINGTON — Did you know that Washington, D.C. is home to some of the best drivers in the nation? That's according to a new Forbes study.

Forbes Advisor compared all 50 states, and the District, across six metrics to determine which states have the worst drivers and provide insight into the kinds of dangerous driving behaviors in each state.

Seven of the top 10 states with the best drivers were determined to be on the East Coast, including in Washington, D.C., Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York and Rhode Island.

Top 5 states with the worst drivers:

1.) Texas

Score: 100 out of 100

For two metrics, Texas ranks second worst in the U.S.: fatal car accidents involving a drowsy driver and fatal car accidents involving a driver who was driving the wrong way or on a one-way street or on the wrong side of the road

The state also reports the third-highest number of drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes.

Texas has the ninth-highest number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver.

2.) Louisiana

Score: 89.92 out of 100

Louisiana has the third-highest number of fatal car crashes involving a distracted driver.

It has the eighth-highest number of drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes.

The state also reports the 10th-highest number of fatal car accidents involving a drowsy driver.

3.) Kansas

Score: 84.79 out of 100

Kansas has the second-highest number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver.

It has the third highest number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who disobeyed traffic signs, traffic signals or an officer.

It is the fourth worst state overall for fatal car accidents involving a drowsy.

Kansas is the fifth worst for fatal car accidents involving a driver who was driving the wrong way on a one-way street or on the wrong side of the road.

4.) Oklahoma

Score: 80.53 out of 100

Oklahoma has the seventh-highest number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver.

It reports the eighth-highest number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who failed to obey traffic signs or a traffic officer.

The state is the ninth worst for drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes.

5.) Kentucky

Score: 78.96 out of 100

Kentucky has the fourth-highest number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver.

It reports the eighth-highest number of fatal car accidents involving a drowsy driver.

The state also has the ninth-highest number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who was driving the wrong way on a one-way street or on the wrong side of the road.

