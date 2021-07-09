DC's National Mall golf course changes name to East Potomac Golf Links amid many changes to District's public courses

National Links Trust announced East Potomac Golf Course will now be known as East Potomac Golf Links, a move that restores history and meaning to the course.

WASHINGTON — East Potomac Golf Course will now be called East Potomac Golf Links (EPGL) as part of a new rebranding initiative by the National Links Trust and follows many changes happening to D.C.'s three public golf courses.

East Potomac is a links-style golf course that when it was constructed in the early 20th Century, was designed by Walter Travis to have similar characteristics to St. Andrews Links Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland — know as a home of golf to many worldwide and sits on a peninsula with water on both sides like EPGL.

"Our vision is that EPGL will not only serve as a links in the traditional sense (grounds for golf linking town and sea), but will link the community of golfers and nongolfers alike and serve as a shining example of a municipal golf facility in the US," said National Links Trust recently about the name change.

National Links Trust is excited to announce that East Potomac Golf Course will now be known as East Potomac Golf Links (EPGL). This new name more clearly represents the one-of-a-kind facility that is East Potomac and its three golf courses. pic.twitter.com/aPx35gmjNn — National Links Trust (@links_national) July 8, 2021

National Links Trust (NLT) took control of running the three National Park Service (NPS) courses during 2020, and the partners agreed to a 50-year deal to overhaul and run the East Potomac Golf Links, Langston Golf Course and Rock Creek Golf Course.

Changes have already begun on the District's courses, with long term renovations that will include an overhaul of facilities and courses at Rock Creek, Langston and East Potomac.

New golf carts, driving range mats, and other little improvements here and there around the courses have been noticeable to the regulars at the courses already.

Better maintenance of the courses holes and greens have also been noticeable over the summer and comes after a 20-year agreement was signed with Toro, who will look to keep the three courses in shape before and after planned restoration efforts.

Highlights from the nonprofit over last year also include signing a multiyear deal with Troon golf that will help run courses for National Links Trust on a day in and day out basis.