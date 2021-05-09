Street sign now honors DC's first female police officer killed in the line of duty

Cobb's parents, who are now in the there 90s, were at the event that honored their daughter.

WASHINGTON — Gail Cobb, the Metropolitan Police Department's first female officer to die in the line of duty, was honored during a ceremony Saturday that dedicated a street name in her honor.

Cobb was shot to death while on patrol in 1974. Gale Cobb Way is now the name of a street in an area where the former officer grew up --- It is located in what is the 300 block of 14th Place, Northeast.

The ceremony was also followed by a cook-out was held to celebrate Cobb, who died at the age of 24.

Cobb's parents, who are now in the there 90s, were at the event that honored their daughter.

Members of the Fraternal Order of Police also gathered to honor Cobb.