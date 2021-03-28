Adorable photos: Dog rescued near Potomac River by DC Fire and Rescue, US Park Police

The D.C. Fire and EMS rescue squad saved the dog and took pictures with the animal that looked thankful for their help.

WASHINGTON — A dog was saved after being stuck under a railroad bridge in Southeast D.C. that runs along the Potomac River, according to D.C. Fire and EMS from tweets posted on Twitter.

D.C. Fire and EMS and U.S. Park Police helped save the dog and took pictures with the animal that looked thankful for their assistance.

D.C. Fire and EMS were able to warm up the dog using a space blanket and had fireboats ready to act if the dog fell into the Potomac River.

"Mission accomplished, D.C.'s Bravest and U.S. Park Police successfully rescued this cutie from a RR bridge abutment on the Potomac River. Our fireboats stood by in case he decided to go for a dip. How he got there remains a mystery," said D.C. Fire and EMS in a tweet.