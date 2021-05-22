Woman seriously injured in Northwest DC apartment fire

A woman was seriously injured in a D.C. fire that happened at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

WASHINGTON — A woman was seriously injured in a D.C. fire that happened at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of 14th Street, Northwest, Saturday evening, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

The woman's serious injuries are non-life threatening. She and a firefighter with minor injures were taken to a hospital in the area, said D.C. Fire and EMS.

The apartment fire is being investigated and no further information has been released by D.C. Fire and EMS.

