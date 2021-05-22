Woman seriously injured in Northwest DC apartment fire

WASHINGTON — A woman was seriously injured in a D.C. fire that happened at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of 14th Street, Northwest, Saturday evening, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.
The woman's serious injuries are non-life threatening. She and a firefighter with minor injures were taken to a hospital in the area, said D.C. Fire and EMS.
The apartment fire is being investigated and no further information has been released by D.C. Fire and EMS.
WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.
RELATED: 3 kids shot in as many days | DC crisis therapist who lost her own child to gun violence calls for change
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.