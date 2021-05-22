x
Woman seriously injured in Northwest DC apartment fire

A woman was seriously injured in a D.C. fire that happened at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of 14th Street, Northwest.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — A woman was seriously injured in a D.C. fire that happened at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of 14th Street, Northwest, Saturday evening, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

The woman's serious injuries are non-life threatening. She and a firefighter with minor injures were taken to a hospital in the area, said D.C. Fire and EMS. 

The apartment fire is being investigated and no further information has been released by D.C. Fire and EMS. 

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

