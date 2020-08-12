Southeast fire leaves one man dead, DC Fire says no one was supposed to be living there

DC Fire and EMS said the house was not supposed to have someone in it, according to the owner of the home.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after a fire in the 2400 block of Shannon Place, Southeast, according to DC Fire and EMS in a Monday night tweet.

The fire happened in the late afternoon and took firefighters multiple hours to get under control, according to updates from the fire department on Twitter.

DC Fire and EMS said the house was not supposed to have someone in it, according to the owner of the home, who spoke with the department at the fire scene.

"Owner arrived to indicate house was not supposed to be occupied, but a victim was located inside & transported very critical life-threatening injuries. Investigators on scene," said DC Fire and EMS in a tweet.

The man who died was first transported to a hospital by first responders, according to DC Fire and EMS.