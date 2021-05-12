x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

DC

DC Police: Double shooting leaves man, juvenile injured

Both the juvenile and the man are conscious and breathing, according to D.C. Police.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — A double shooting in the 1400 block of 1st, Southwest, has left one man injured and one juvenile injured, said D.C. Police in a statement.

Both the juvenile and the man are conscious and breathing, according to D.C. Police.

No further information has been provided by D.C. Polie. 

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

RELATED: ATF mobile command center examines gun evidence for MPD after DC forensics lab loses accreditation

RELATED: DC Police: 3 men injured in Northwest triple shooting; investigators still on scene

RELATED: 'Get back or I will shoot you' | 14-year-old arrested for Southeast DC armed carjacking of Lyft driver

RELATED: DC Police: Two of its officers face criminal charges after an April drag race crash

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.