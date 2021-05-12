DC Police: Double shooting leaves man, juvenile injured

WASHINGTON — A double shooting in the 1400 block of 1st, Southwest, has left one man injured and one juvenile injured, said D.C. Police in a statement.
Both the juvenile and the man are conscious and breathing, according to D.C. Police.
No further information has been provided by D.C. Polie.
WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.
