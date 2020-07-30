$5K offered to find who allegedly stabbed, left a 'dog for dead'

The dog was covered in blood and had multiple severe injuries when Humane Law Enforcement officers with HRA arrived on the scene.

WASHINGTON — A $5,000 award has been offered by the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) to help find who allegedly left a dog named Ladybell almost near dead and stabbed her at the Fort Totten Metro station on Sunday, July 12.

HRA received a call that Sunday about the dog. The dog was covered in blood and had multiple severe injuries when Humane Law Enforcement officers with HRA arrived on the scene.

The stab wounds on Ladybell were to the back of her head and to her face.

“Having been involved in animal protection work for more than 20 years, sometimes I think nothing can shock me anymore, but Ladybell’s case has shaken me to my core,” said Lisa LaFontaine, President and CEO of the Humane Rescue Alliance. “Ladybell suffered immensely at the hands of her tormenter and we can’t begin to imagine what she has endured. We are in desperate need of help from our community to help find those responsible for this disturbing act of animal cruelty, and we’re hopeful this reward will encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Since caregivers for Ladybell first helped her recover from her stab wounds, veterinarian doctors also found that she had hip dysplasia, several rotting teeth, arthritis and a spinal injury that prevents her from walking normally.