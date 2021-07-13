Diplomat becomes a victim of armed carjacking in Northwest DC, police say

It is not known if the diplomat was harmed in any way. D.C. Police did not mention any injuries that may have occurred during the carjacking.

WASHINGTON — A diplomat connected to the Washington D.C. area was carjacked at gunpoint around 10 p.m. on Monday, according to D.C. Police.

The armed carjacking happened in the 4500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At this time, it is not known if the diplomat was harmed in any way. D.C. Police did not mention any injuries that may have occurred during the armed carjacking.

D.C. Police said it is still looking for a suspect in the armed carjacking case.

It is not known what country the diplomat may represent.

Carjackings have increased substantially in the greater D.C. area over the last year. Many have included teenagers suspected of performing these types of criminal acts, some of whom have been arrested by police in recent months.

It is not known at this time if anyone underage was involved in this armed carjacking.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information is provided to our news station from officials.