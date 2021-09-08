DC declares Heat Emergency through Friday as hot temps hit DMV region

The District’s residents are encouraged to use cooling centers for relief from the extremely hot weather.

WASHINGTON — A Heat Emergency has been declared until Friday, August 13, by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office as a heatwave hits the District and DMV region.

Bowser's office has declared multiple Heat Emergency declarations this summer amid high temperatures hitting D.C.

While some cooling centers will open specifically when a Heat Emergency is activated, many of the District’s cooling centers will be available during their regular business hours. If you or someone you know needs transportation to a cooling center, please call the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093. More information on the centers can be found at heat.dc.gov. Residents can also find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map.

The Downtown Day Center at 1313 New York Avenue, Northwest, will operate a cooling center with limited capacity for individuals experiencing homelessness from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Sunday. Limited services will be provided including restrooms, bottled water and snacks, and no appointment is necessary.

District spray parks are open from 10 am to 8 pm, every day through Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021.

Know the signs for heat related illnesses! If you see someone struggling with the heat and needs transportation to a shelter, please call the shelter hotline: 202-399-7093. If it’s an emergency, call 911. Find tips to beat the heat at https://t.co/engJGKeLSj. #StayCoolDC pic.twitter.com/FaRU6k8VFA — DC Health (@_DCHealth) August 9, 2021

Here are some tips on how to beat the extreme heat, according to D.C. Health:

Staying indoors when possible: find places in the shade or with air conditioning to seek relief from the heat. Residents may find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map.

Checking in on your neighbors: young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community.

Drinking plenty of fluids: increase your fluid intake but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar.

Keeping pets indoors: walk pets early in the morning, give pets plenty of water and do not leave pets in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, please call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.

Wearing appropriate clothing and sunscreen: pick lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, and wide-brimmed hats. Using a SPF 15 or higher sunscreen is best.

Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, all low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours.

Men

801 East Shelter at Making Life Better Lane, SE

Adams Place Shelter at 2210 Adams Place, NE

Community for Creative Non-Violence (CCNV) at 425 Second Street, NW

New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue, NE

Pat Handy Legacy Shelter at 810 Fifth Street, NW

Salvation Army at 3335 Sherman Avenue, NW

Women

Adams Place Day Center at 2210 Adams Place, NE

Community for Creative Non-Violence (CCNV) at 425 Second Street, NW

Harriet Tubman Shelter for Women – DC General Building 9 at 1900 Massachusetts Avenue, SE

Patricia Handy Place for Women Extension at 1009 11th Street, NW

Families in need of emergency shelter can call the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center by dialing 311 at any time.