Child found dead in Northwest DC trash can inside a restroom, police say

WASHINGTON — A dead child was found around 8 a.m. on Monday in a trash can inside a Northwest D.C. restroom, according to the Metropolitan Police Department in a statement to WUSA9.

Officers were dispatched to investigate after reports came in of an unconscious child. When on the scene, officers found the child's remains inside a plastic bag of a trash can within a unisex bathroom facility.

It is not known at this time if the remains are those of Kyon Jones, a 2-month-old baby whose mother has been charged with murder in connection to his disappearance earlier in May.

Police had been looking for Kyon inside trash cans, dumpsters and even landfills that are outside of the District that trash is distributed to from Washington D.C.