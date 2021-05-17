Child found dead in Northwest DC trash can inside a restroom, police say

WASHINGTON — A dead child was found around 8 a.m. on Monday in a trash can inside a Northwest D.C. restroom, according to the Metropolitan Police Department in a statement to WUSA9.
Officers were dispatched to investigate after reports came in of an unconscious child. When on the scene, officers found the child's remains inside a plastic bag of a trash can within a unisex bathroom facility.
It is not known at this time if the remains are those of Kyon Jones, a 2-month-old baby whose mother has been charged with murder in connection to his disappearance earlier in May.
Police had been looking for Kyon inside trash cans, dumpsters and even landfills that are outside of the District that trash is distributed to from Washington D.C.
WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.
RELATED: DC Police: Video shows missing Kyon Jones' mother throwing something in the trash; landfill search ends
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.