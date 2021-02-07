Here’s a look at the recent inspection history of DC condo building that collapsed

The building collapse on Kennedy Street in Northwest DC injured several people and damaged multiple homes.

WASHINGTON — Records from D.C.'s Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) shed insight on the recent inspection history of the Kennedy Street building that collapsed Thursday afternoon, injuring several people and damaged multiple homes.

DC DCRA, who is responsible for building inspections in the District, reports that the last time the building was fully inspected was in March 2020. This was when the old row house that stood there was demolished to make way for the five-story condo that was being constructed.

There was a less thorough inspection done in May 2021 - but that was based on neighborhood complaints about illegal construction work. Those types of inspections only go into the time and location of alleged illegal construction work -- not the quality of construction.

DCRA’s Director Ernest Chrappah couldn’t say whether that inspection was done by a D.C. staff member or a less-skilled “resident inspector.”

"DCRA has investigated several complaints including illegal construction, including when the property was vacant and not under construction. DCRA has issued no violations as it relates to this property," said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in a Friday news conference from the collapsed building site.

Mayor Bowser says she has confidence in DCRA’s performance.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city is still trying to figure out what caused the Kennedy Street condos to collapse.

27-year-old man working at the construction site of the building collapse was admitted into Medstar Washington Hospital Center following the incident and is expected to be in surgery Friday afternoon with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.