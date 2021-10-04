Cyclist dead and multiple people injured in Northwest DC crash, officials say

The cyclist died from his injuries after being taken to a hospital, and the other three people injured were in various vehicles that were a part of the crash.

WASHINGTON — One cyclist was killed and three other people were injured during a Friday night crash near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and 2nd Street in Northwest D.C. that involved five vehicles, according to D.C. Police and D.C. Fire and EMS.

The cyclist died from his injuries after being taken to a hospital, and the other three people injured were in various vehicles that were a part of the crash, according to D.C. police are fire officials.

D.C. Police officers first responded to the crash around 8 p.m., according to the department.

Traffic in the area of the crash has been greatly impacted.

It is not known at this time what led to the crash.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.