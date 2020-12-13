Five DC Fire and EMS members to become first in District to get COVID-19 vaccine, officials confirm

The five members of DC Fire and EMS will be some of the first people in Washington to get the vaccine that was approved by the Food and Drug Administration last Thursday, according to LaToya Foster of DC Mayor Murial Bowser's office.

“Today, we have hope. After a long and tragic nine months, help is finally on the way. The First Five are sending a strong message about the importance of this vaccine to protect them, their families and loved ones, their patients and coworkers, and our entire city,” said Mayor Bowser. “Our frontline health care workers and emergency responders have led our community through this pandemic with courage and compassion, and now we are proud to deliver this vaccine to them. Finally, we can work together to end this pandemic. While we must stay vigilant during this nationwide surge in cases, the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter.”