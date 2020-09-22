‘Trump Lied 200,000+ Died’ illuminated on Ellipse, as US confronts another coronavirus milestone

The demonstration was a reprise of an image from late August, when the same group spelled in glowing blue text, “Trump Failed 180,000+ Dead.”

WASHINGTON — The protest with a White House backdrop was silent but seething, as 15 demonstrators organized by the Democratic National Committee illuminated the words “Trump Lied 200,000+ Died,” on the Ellipse Sunday night.

The demonstration was a reprise of an image from late August, when the same group spelled in glowing blue text, “Trump Failed 180,000+ Dead.”

The moment last month displayed protesters’ message against a celebratory backdrop of fireworks, as President Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination from the White House.

Since the final night of the Republican National Convention on August 28, approximately 20,000 more Americans have died because of coronavirus, according to statistics kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The message displayed Sunday alluded to the president’s downplaying of the disease to Bob Woodward in a March 19, 2020, recorded conversation.

DNC NOW outside White House >>

“TRUMP LIED 200,000 DIED”

Demonstrators marking a grim moment for the nation’s #coronavirus death toll this weekend @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/vFHWbEEuU0 — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) September 21, 2020

Among the protesters at the latest illuminated demonstration was Kira Goo, who said her stepmother, aunt and boyfriend have all survived bouts with the disease.

“My family not only has had people with the virus, but have lost their jobs and been laid off,” Goo said, referring to her stepmother who lost her job as a nurse practitioner after her March diagnosis.

“Living in the D.C. area, I think it is my duty to be out here and to protest when I don't think our government is doing all the things they should be doing.”

Along with the Ellipse demonstration, protesters displayed the same message in front of the statehouses in Columbus, Ohio and Concord, New Hampshire.

A photo of the illuminated death toll in front of the president’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida also spread on Twitter.

“Democrats gathered in cities across the country to remember the Americans lost to the pandemic and hold Trump accountable for his failed response,” said Lily Adams, a senior spokesperson and adviser for the Democratic National Committee’s Trump response team.

“Because Trump ignored the advice of medical experts, lied to the American people, and continues to refuse to come up with a plan, thousands of families are mourning and millions are struggling to get by.”

In a town hall broadcast last week, the president told George Stephanopoulos of ABC News he thought nothing more could have been done to diminish the impact of the virus in America.