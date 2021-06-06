x
15 people and a turtle displaced by apartment fire in Southeast DC, officials say

Among those brought to safety from the first floor and turned over to his owner was Jeff the turtle.
Credit: DC Fire and EMS

WASHINGTON — D.C. Fire and EMS said that 15 adults and a turtle were displaced Sunday by a fire that happened in the 2100 block of 15th Street, Southeast.

Despite the potential, there were no injuries. Among those brought to safety from the first floor and turned over to his owner was Jeff the turtle, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. 

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

