15 people and a turtle displaced by apartment fire in Southeast DC, officials say

Among those brought to safety from the first floor and turned over to his owner was Jeff the turtle.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Fire and EMS said that 15 adults and a turtle were displaced Sunday by a fire that happened in the 2100 block of 15th Street, Southeast.

Despite the potential, there were no injuries. Among those brought to safety from the first floor and turned over to his owner was Jeff the turtle, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

Update Working Fire 2100 block 15th St SE. #DCsBravest have placed the fire under control. Despite the potential, there were no injuries. Among those brought to safety from the 1st floor and turned over to his owner was Jeff the turtle. Investigators on scene to determine cause. pic.twitter.com/nbHuE4wgIf — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 7, 2021