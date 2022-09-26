Long-time organist for the Washington Capitals let go by the team

The team says it will no longer be using live organ at games.

WASHINGTON — Bruce Anderson, organ player for the Washington Capitals, will not be returning to Capital One Arena for the 2022-23 season after over two decades with the team.

The organist is an Emmy award-winning musician and owner of Lutherville Music School and Lutherville Rock School in Maryland, according to his Twitter page.

After 22 years with the team, the Capitals have decided to use professionally recorded organ songs and prompts instead of a live organist.

Anderson announced the news in a tweet Tuesday night.

"Found out today that the Capitals will no longer be using the organ for Caps games," Anderson wrote. "I’ve had a great ride for 22 years- a Stanley Cup Ring -an Emmy - A Winter Classic and lots of great memories with friends. Thanks Caps fans for your support through the years!"

"It's been a great ride. I've really enjoyed my time with the Capitals. I love the Caps," Anderson said.

Anderson's announcement got plenty of reaction from fans and players alike.

"I've been blown away," Anderson said of the reaction. "I'm flabbergasted, I'm gratified and I'm also very humbled by it as well. You go through your day-to-day routine and you don't realize how many people actually cared about it."

Two decades at the keys for the Caps has produced plenty of highlights, including a Stanley Cup ring and a performance at the Winter Classic in front of thousands of fans.

Anderson said he'll miss the feeling of getting the crowd fired up with his organ during a close game.

"Some the greatest feelings is doing a 'Let's go Caps,' or a 'C-A-P-S' in the third period of a tie game and the whole stadium gets up and cheers and chants. That feeling, you can't replace it," he said.

So does Anderson leading the home crowd mean he was responsible for some Capitals victories through the years?

"I'd like to think that," Anderson said.

