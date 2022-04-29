18, 19-year-old arrested for January DC homicide

WASHINGTON — Two young men have been arrested in Atlanta for the homicide of a Northeast D.C. man.
DC Police found 20-year-old Marquette White suffering from gunshot wounds around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the 3800 block of Commodore Joshua Barney Drive, Northeast.
DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and took White to a nearby hospital, where despite all life-saving efforts, he was soon pronounced dead.
On Thursday, officers from the Atlanta Police Department were able to make an arrest in the case. 19-year-old Maurice Williams, Jr. and 18-year-old Seaun McDowney were both apprehended.
Williams and McDowney were wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for First Degree Murder While Armed. Both are going through the extradition process and they will be returned to the District where they will be charged with the outstanding arrest warrant.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.