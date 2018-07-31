WASHINGTON -- For the second time in as many weeks, the largest union of Metro employees has released photos of what it contends is a WMATA contractor working while on a cell phone.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 said the images captured Tuesday at the Brentwood Rail Yard show a privately-contracted, walking track inspector on his phone. The release comes only days after the firing of a Metro bus operator, also a private contractor, for the same offense.

“When members of ATU Local 689 get caught in violation of the electronic device policy they are almost always disciplined,” said Raymond Jackson, Second Vice President of ATU Local 689 in a statement.

WMATA policy calls for employees caught on a phone to be suspended for five days. A Metro spokesman said the transit agency's safety department is aware of the photo and will take appropriate action. But the spokesman added that Metro does permit cell phone usage in an established safe zone for business purposes only.

Tensions between Metro and Local 689 are still running high after the union voted to strike July 15. The photo was released only two hours after the union called its latest talks with Metro management "productive."

A Metro worker strike would be illegal and has not yet taken place. After a wildcat strike by Metro workers in 1978, roads region-wide became choked by traffic.

