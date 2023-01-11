WARNING: Charging hoverboards causing serious fires in the District

Emergency officials issue the warning after the second serious fire in two weeks caused by a charging hoverboard.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — DC Fire and EMS have issued a warning to make sure you are properly charging your devices after battling a serious fire caused by a charging hoverboard for the second time in two weeks.

Editor's Note: The video above shows footage from the scene of the first fire in Southeast D.C. on Dec. 28 caused by a charging hoverboard.

On Dec. 28, 2022, crews responded to an apartment building in the 700 block of 31st Street in Southeast D.C. for the report of a fire. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control shortly after arriving. Two cats were found and rescued during this incident.

Officials say two adults and five children were displaced following the fire that was later determined to have been caused by a charging hoverboard.

On Wednesday, firefighters responded to smoke showing from a one-story home in the 300 block of Burns Street, Southeast.

After arriving on scene, firefighters were able to bring the flames under control. All occupants of the home were accounted for and officials claim there will also be displacements from this incident.

Officials say the fire appears to have been caused by a charging hoverboard. This is the second fire caused by a charging hoverboard in two weeks in D.C.

Emergency officials provide the following tips and tricks to make sure you are properly charging your devices:

Consider only charging devices powered by lithium ion batteries outside.

Never charge devices where they will block your path to safety.

For the 2nd time in 2 weeks, we battled a serious fire caused by a charging hoverboard. Follow the safety tips below regarding items powered by lithium ion batteries. Consider only charging these devices outside, & never where they will block your path to safety. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/fOmanduA2B — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 11, 2023