WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- The roof of a burning warehouse has partially caved in, causing the cars sitting in a parking lot atop it to topple into the fire.
One firefighter has been transported for minor injuries.
The two-alarm fire began in the 6400 block of Chillum Place in northwest D.C. inside a two-story warehouse on Wednesday afternoon.
Metro train service was suspended between Silver Spring & Rhode Island Ave Wednesday and delays continued into Thursday rush hour. Riders are encouraged to check online before starting their morning commute.
Earlier on Wednesday, firefighters were cleared from the building.
© 2018 WUSA