Neighbors concerned about youth programs, engagement in DC's Ward 7

A Facebook post prompted a robust discussion about whether there is a deficit of programs in DC's Ward 7.

WASHINGTON — D.C. advocates often say that there aren’t enough resources for kids, but not all neighbors are on the same page of whether the problem is a lack of programs or a lack of engagement from families.

One person posted in a Ward 7 Facebook group: "Do you all feel that there are enough programs offered at Ward 7 Rec Centers?"

That prompted a robust discussion about how to uplift families in D.C.'s Ward 7.

David Smith was born and raised in Deanwood.

"Family has been in D.C. for about 100 years," he said. "When I was a kid…after school, we just could literally walk in any gym and grab a basketball from the gym and play outside or inside.”

Now, Smith said that is not the case, with some of his neighbors saying certain rec centers have been closing early.

Others also complain about what they say is a lack of programs compared to other wards.

“I think there's an umbrella challenge that in an under resourced community, that is they're building apartment buildings here. randomly and excessively," Ward 7 neighbor, Todd Ewing said. "So you have a recreation facility that's not open the hours, it needs to be open. It's a small facility. So even if you want to have expansive programs there, it couldn't accommodate it. And then you're building more and more housing within four and five blocks, but with kids coming with nothing to do, so that just invites trouble."

Part of the trouble, neighbors said, is that kids aren't building relationships with positive adult role models in the community like they did in the past.

“I think the missing piece is that positive, consistent adult relationships and that energy around engagement," neighbor Gina Bulett said.

Some commenters on the Facebook post that the engagement problem is on the families, with one writing, “Actually, the programs are numerous, participation is super low…we have to beg kids and parents to join and actually commit."

Smith said this stems from a long history of devaluing families living in Ward 7.

“This is about failed leadership, budget priorities, not investing into parents not investing into to children, and not making sure that budget money is spent directly with people in the community, from jobs to activities," he said.

Many neighbors also have safety concerns, with parents even feeling wary to let their kids play at the Marvin Gaye Park unsupervised.

Gina Butell found shell casings outside of that rec center this week.

"I think if there was more of a collaboration between law enforcement and the Rec Center staff, I feel like that presence would really help create more, more of a feeling of safety," Alison Ewing said.

In the meantime, community members like the Ewings have created their own programs for kids and families.

“It's bringing neighbors together to empower each of us to one support each other and, and really just improve the quality of our own lives, but also figuring out how to serve our children and our middle school kids and our youth," Todd said.