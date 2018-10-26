WASHINGTON -- D.C. police are searching for a person of interest in connection with threats that were allegedly made directed at CAIR, a Muslim civil rights group with its headquarters based on Capitol Hill.

The organization said it's taking extra security precautions after police put out a "person of interest" associated with the alleged threats made at CAIR's Capitol Hill headquarters on October 16. No CAIR employees were hurt during the incident, police stated.

“Thankfully, this incident did not result in any harm,” said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad. “In the wake of this incident, and taking into consideration the current political environment, we are instituting extra security measures and urge other organizations to do the same.”

The organization says they have seen a spike in bigotry targeting Muslim Americans, immigrants and other minority groups under the current administration. According to CAIR there have been 927 hate incidents targeting American Muslims in 2018.

Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the person of interest whose image was captured by surveillance cameras. Anyone who can identify the individual or who has knowledge of the incident is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's TEXT TIP LINE to 50411.

© 2018 WUSA