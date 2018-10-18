WASHINGTON -- Metro watchdogs lit up the transit agency on Twitter after spotting trains that were supposed to be retired.

"It's October 15 and I'm on a 5000 series New Carrollton bound train," said @rosswterry on Monday. Last Friday, Metro said the last 5000 series train, Metro's most unreliable in its fleet, was on its way to the scrapheap.

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said one of Metro's rail yards let out a 5000-series train on Monday, but now all trainsets are off the rails. Faithful Metro riders will no doubt tweet otherwise.

Metro is heralding this as a major improvement. 5000-series trains, on average, broke down about once every 50,000 thousand miles according to WMATA's latest reliability report covering the last year. Metro's newest 7000-series trains failed an average of about once every 141,000 miles, a threefold improvement over the older cars.

But not all of Metro's older cars are off the tracks. 2000-, 3000- and 6000-series trains are still out there. They're more reliable and some have been spruced up to look like newer cars.

Metro says the retirement of 5000-series cars paves the way for even newer cars. Metro is looking for a company to build the 8000-series trains of the future. They are slated to hit the rails in six years.

