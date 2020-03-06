Long DC voting lines: Frustration seen at the polls amid mail-in voting issues, protests curfew

WASHINGTON — Long lines were seen at voting stations in the District, as a pandemic and multiple protests have caused overcasts over elections in D.C.
D.C. not only saw long lines at the polls Tuesday but also had issues getting mail-in ballots to District residents before Election Day.
Both D.C. and Maryland pushed for residents to move toward using mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"275 voters in a line wrapped around my polling place. My mail-in ballot never arrived despite making a city-imposed deadline. An extremely high number of requests this year but a huge failure by DC Board of Elections to process them in time," said WUSA9's Delia Goncalves.
Her and many other voters waited for hours to get inside a Southeast.
It is not known at this time if the George Floyd protests created higher turnout or caused delays for voting stations.
Joe Biden could seize the number of delegates needed to formally clinch the Democrats' presidential nomination on Tuesday as seven states and the District of Columbia push through a pandemic and exploding racial tensions to host the largest slate of primary elections in almost three months.
Maryland officials reportedly had three-and-a-half million ballots mailed in an effort to limit in-person voting to protect against crowded polls and the spread of coronavirus.
