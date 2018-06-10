WASHINGTON -- Hundreds of protesters have come together around the Capitol Hill area only hours ahead the final vote of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Protesters have been out since Saturday morning and can be heard chanting everything from “vote no or we’ll vote you out,” to “whose court, our court.”

Similar to Thursday and Friday, arrests can be seen happening on the steps of the US Capitol building.

Since Thursday over 400 people have been arrested in connection with the protests.

Huge crowds have been in the Capitol Hill area since early Saturday morning chanting and holding speeches.

The final vote for Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination is scheduled to happen sometime after 4 p.m. Saturday.

