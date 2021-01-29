Virginia man shot, killed in SE DC

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Aaron Bourne of Woodbridge

WASHINGTON — A 26-year-old man from Woodbridge, Virginia, is dead after a shooting in Southeast D.C. late Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 1300 block of Morris Road, Southeast, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers from MPD's Seventh District responded to a report of gunshots and found a man inside a residential building suffering from gunshot wound.

The victim, who was identified Friday as Aaron Bourne of Woodbridge, Virginia was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives with MPD's homicide branch continue to investigate the shooting to find out exactly what happened. No arrests have been made.

The shooting comes just hours after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the appointment of Linda Harllee Harper as the city's first-ever Director of Gun Violence Prevention.

According to MPD's crime stat data, there have been 16 homicides in D.C. as of January 29, 2021. That's two more than at this time last year.